La Liga HPC share top spot in DSC Academies Championship

La Liga HPC have moved to the top of the points table in the Under-18 division after week two of the Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship.

La Liga HPC cruised to a 7-2 win over Soccer Italian Style to take the top spot, with El Talento FB Academy, who opened with an emphatic 12-0 win over Excellence Football Academy, in second position.

In the U-16 division, Alliance topped Group 1 with their second win in two matches — a 3-2 triumph over Soccer Italian Style. They are level on six points with La Liga HPC, who defeated Foxes Blue 1-0, but Alliance enjoy a better goal-difference of 12 following their 12-1 win over Al Najma Al Zarqaa in week one.

In Group 2 of the Under-16 division, Soccer Italian Style A defeated Aliance X 4-1 to move to the top, and they are followed by El Talento FB Academy and Talented Football Academy, who both started their campaign in week two, on the points table. El Talento Fb Academy scored an emphatic 7-0 win over La Liga Sevilla in their opener, while Talented Football Academy beat Foxes Red 4-1.

In other matches of week two, Sporting Dubai defeated La Liga Valencia 6-1 and La Liga HPC drubbed Soccer Italian Style 8-0 in U-14 Group 1, while in U-14 Group 2, AFA Pablo Aimar blanked Foxes 4-0, while Alliance edged AFC Athletic Football Club 4-3.

In the Under-12 division, GC United beat La LIga HPC 5-2, AFA Caniggia defeated La Liga Valencia 5-1, and the Foxes cruised to a 5-1 win over Sporting Dubai in Group 1 matches, while IJF Under 12 and Talented FB Academy cruised to big wins in Group 2, with the former drubbing Al Najma Al Zarqaa 9-3 and the latter defeating La Liga Sevilla 9-1.

In the Under-10 matches, Talented Football Academy beat Al Najma Al Zarqaa FC 5-1 and La Liga Valencia defeated IJF Under 10 4-1.

The premier age-group football tournament in the country, Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship will top a busy and diverse calendar of Dubai Sports Council’s events for the coming months. The tournament features 52 teams and more than 850 of the best young talents from 18 academies, who will be competing in six different categories: Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, Under-18.

A total of 280 matches will be played in the tournament, across 15 weekends until March 6, 2021, at The Football Centre DSC, which opened its doors last month and is the new home of La Liga Academy and La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC).

RESULTS (Week 2)

Under-10: Talented FA bt Al Najma Al Zarqaa 5-1; La Liga Valencia bt IJF Under 10 4-1.

Under 12 Group 1: AFA Caniggia bt La Liga Valencia 5-1; GC United bt La LIga HPC 5-2; Foxes bt Sporting Dubai 5-1.

Under-12 Group 2: Talented FB Academy bt La Liga Sevilla 9-1; IJF Under 12 bt Al Najma Al Zarqaa FC 9-3.

Under-14 Group 1: Sporting Dubai bt La Liga Valencia 6-1; La Liga HPC bt Soccer Italian Style 8-0.

Under-14 Group 2: Alliance bt AFC Athletic Football Club 4-3; AFA Pablo Aimar bt Foxes 4-0.

Under-16 Group 1: Alliance bt Soccer Italian Style U16 B 3-2; La Liga HPC bt Foxes Blue 1-0; La Liga Valencia bt Al Najma Al Zarqaa 5-1.

Under-16 Group 2: Talented FA bt Foxes Red 4-1; Soccer Italian Style U16 A bt Alliance X 4-1; El Talento FB Academy bt La Liga Sevilla 7-0.

Under-18: El Talento FB Academy bt Excellence Football Academy 12-0; La Liga HPC bt Soccer Italian Style U18 7-2.