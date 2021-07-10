Jorginho, Verratti will be England’s biggest test, says Phillips
Phillips and fellow defensive midfielder Declan Rice have excelled in the tournament
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips believes the Italian midfield duo of Jorginho and Marco Verratti will be England’s biggest test in Sunday’s European Championship final, but the team has what it takes to nullify their threat.
“I’ve played against Jorginho,” Leeds United’s Phillips was quoted as saying by The Guardian on Friday. “An amazing player, especially for Chelsea. A player who is very good on the ball, using his body to get away from people.
“There are going to be a lot of different challenges that Italy are going to cause us.
“Verratti is an amazing player as well. I’ve always admired him. With their two midfielders it’s as difficult as it gets. We know it’s going to be a tough game. To come up against those two midfielders is going to be hardest test we’ve had.”
Phillips and fellow defensive midfielder Declan Rice have excelled in the tournament, providing defensive cover in front of the backline, but have shown they can push forward when needed and provide penetrative passes.
It is no surprise that manager Gareth Southgate has kept his faith in the pairing.
“Gareth is very ‘us’ orientated,” Phillips said. “He knows what Italy are going to be like, how they’re going to play, but he’s orientated on how we will play, how we can affect them.”
Phillips said forming a close friendship with Rice had also helped the duo get the best out of each other.
“He’s an amazing lad,” Phillips said. “When I first came in I didn’t really know anybody and he was one of the first to say hello to me. Ever since we met we have always been pals.
“I knew he played in my position, so I knew I was competing against him. Over time I have played a little bit higher up. We have to work together. Me and Declan do that very well.”
-
Cricket
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah makes shocking ...
Mahmudullah’s decision didn’t go well with the Bangladesh ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra blessed with baby ...
Harbhajan married actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015, at his... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Ind vs SL: ODI series to kick off from July 18,...
The upcoming ODI series between India and Sri Lanka has been... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: 'Immortality' beckons if Kane ends his ...
Kane's fourth goal in the last three games took him level with Gary... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to 3 months in jail for driving without...
The same penalties apply to those driving with a licence that does... READ MORE
-
News
UAE staycations still a top option even as world...
Dubai is expected to record an average of 52 per cent occupancy this... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,520 cases, 1,468 recoveries, 7...
Over 60.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
Patrol 512: Meet Dubai Police’s fastest...
The officers achieved a response time of just 1 minute and 17 seconds. READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light