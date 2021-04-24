- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Everton victory compounds Arsenal misery as fans protest
German keeper Leno turned a Richarlison cross into his own goal in the 76th minute to give the Toffees victory
An own-goal from Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno handed Everton a 1-0 Premier League win on Friday as around 2,000 fans protested against Gunners owner Stan Kroenke outside the Emirates Stadium.
With both sides chasing places in Europe next season, it was Carlo Ancelotti’s side who came out on top with a first win in seven games.
German keeper Leno turned a Richarlison cross into his own goal in the 76th minute to give the Toffees victory.
Arsenal supporters had gathered outside the ground demanding Kroenke stand down after the club’s attempt to join the doomed Super League project.
The result left Everton in eighth place, three points off the Champions League places after their first league win at Arsenal since 1996.
Arsenal are ninth, nine points off the top four.
“It was really important to stay attached to the top of the table,” Ancelotti told the BBC.
“The performance was good. It’s all good news tonight and this gives us confidence for the next games. Finally I can say we are back.”
The game produced few chances.
Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson saw a 30-yard free-kick come back off the crossbar.
Arsenal were furious when a second-half penalty, awarded for a foul by Richarlison on Dani Ceballos, was overturned by VAR for an offside in the build-up.
“The penalty is clear, those decisions have been made after, I don’t know how or who by, we cannot see their faces to explain it,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
“I can see the images 20 times and I don’t get it.”
-
Football
Everton victory compounds Arsenal misery as fans...
German keeper Leno turned a Richarlison cross into his own goal in... READ MORE
-
Golf
Tiger Woods shares first photo since accident
In the photo, Woods is using a pair of crutches and has a cast on his ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021:Feeling fit, I am on top of my game:...
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle played unbeaten knocks of 60 and 43 as... READ MORE
-
Cricket
'Sach is truth, Sach is life': Sachin Tendulkar...
Tendulkar’s former IPL franchise Mumbai Indians also extended... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day