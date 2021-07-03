Euro 2020: Italy beat Belgium 2-1 to set up Spain semifinal
Italy will face Spain at Wembley on Tuesday for a spot in the final
A stunning strike by Lorenzo Insigne fired Italy into the semifinals of Euro 2020 on Friday as a 2-1 win over Belgium sent them through to a meeting with Spain.
Tuesday 6 July. Wembley Stadium. Do not miss it!— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 2, 2021
Italy or Spain? #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ZNuxEzZw9F
Nicolo Barella struck the opening goal of the quarterfinal in Munich before Insigne curled in Italy’s second in an action-packed first-half.
Belgium grabbed a lifeline just before the break when Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty, but Roberto Martinez’s side ultimately fell short against a disciplined Italian defence.
While Italy face Spain at Wembley on Tuesday, defeat means more European Championship quarterfinal heartbreak for Belgium, who exited at the same stage in 2016 after defeat by Wales.
Italy under Mancini— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 2, 2021
32 games unbeaten
13 consecutive victories #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/w7VuO1ozkL
Belgium sorely missed their captain Eden Hazard, ruled out by a hamstring injury, even as Kevin De Bruyne won his race to shake off an ankle injury.
The Manchester City playmaker showed why the medical staff worked around the clock to get him fit by regularly causing Italy problems, but Romelu Lukaku twice was denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
An inspired performance from Italy magician Lorenzo Insigne #EUROSOTM | @Heineken | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ZFTNcGGkU4— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 2, 2021
Italy had the ball in the net on 13 minutes when Leonardi Bonucci chested the ball past Thibaut Courtois from a free-kick, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for an offside against captain Giorgio Chiellini.
Marco Verratti and Youri Tielemans both earned yellow cards for midfield tussles involving the pair.
Verratti was booked for holding Tielemans in a tackle, while the Belgian picked up a yellow card moments later for clattering the Italian.
Italy broke the deadlock with 31 minutes played.
When Belgium failed to clear, Verratti played the ball into Barella, who stayed on his feet, squeezed past two defenders and drilled across Courtois.
A piece of brilliance on 44 minutes saw Napoli’s Insigne double the Italy lead when he was allowed to dribble to the edge of the area and then curl his shot inside the post.
However, Belgium got back into the game when a rush of blood saw Giovanni Di Lorenzo concede a penalty for using his elbow to brush off Jeremy Doku, filling in for Hazard.
Lukaku stepped up and rifled in the resulting spot kick to halve the deficit.
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 2, 2021
Lukaku's effort is blocked by Spinazzola!#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Wq7sVNcn4m
With an hour gone, Belgium had the best chance of the second half, coming agonisingly close to an equaliser, when De Bruyne’s cross led to Lukaku having his shot blocked by the thigh of Leonardo Spinazzola.
Martinez brought on fresh legs up front with Dries Mertens and Nacer Chadli for the final 20 minutes.
There was an almost instant impact when Mertens fed Chadli, whose cross-cum-shot was deflected by Di Lorenzo just out of the reach of Lukaku and Thorgan Hazard.
With time running out, Doku fired over after beating three defenders, while a last-gasp De Bruyne free-kick also failed to beat the Italy defence as the Azzurri clung on.
