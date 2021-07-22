Sundar ruled out of England Tests, warm-up game ends in draw

Sundar is the third player after Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan to be ruled out of the Test series

India’s three-day warm-up game against County Select XI ended in a draw on a day when Virat Kohli’s team suffered a big blow as Washington Sundar was ruled out of the England Test series with a finger injury.

Sundar is the third player after Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan to be ruled out of the five-match Test series which will begin on August 4.

The Indian team management had allowed both Avesh and Sundar to represent County Select XI after the England and Wales Cricket Board had expressed their inability to field a fit playing XI. But both players suffered injury setbacks while playing for the home team.

Meanwhile, the Indian team’s practice match ended in a draw after the home team’s openers took their second innings score to 31.

Earlier, India had declared their second innings at 192/3.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored 51 off 77 deliveries before being retired out.

Earlier in the day, Mayank Agarwal (47) and Cheteshwar Pujara (38) had put on 87 runs for the first wicket as the touring Indians reached 113/2 in 32 overs at lunch.

Both the openers were dismissed in the first session by off-spinner Jack Carson.

The Indians had dismissed County Select XI for 220 and taken a 91-run first innings lead after the home team's last man Avesh could not come out to bat due to injury.

Brief scores: Indians 311 all out and 192/3 in 55 overs (R Jadeja 51, M Agarwal 47, C Pujara 38, J Carson 2/64) vs County Select XI 220 all out in 82.3 overs (H Hameed 112, U Yadav 3/22) and 31/0 in 15.5 overs (J Libby 17 not out, H Hameed 13 not out)