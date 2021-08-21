Rameez Raja in contention to become PCB chief replacing Ehsan Mani
The source said initially the names of Mani and Asad Ali Khan, a senior bureaucrat had been mentioned as the two candidates for the chairmanship but now apparently the PM had decided to go for a former captain
Former Pakistan Test captain and renowned commentator Rameez Raja's name is doing rounds to replace Ehsan Mani as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
Raja didn't respond to calls and messages but media reports said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also patron-in-chief of the board has decided against giving him extension after his term ends in August.
"In the next few days, the PM will send two names to the PCB's governing board for the chairman's election and the members will elect one of them as the chairman," a source in the PCB confirmed.
He said while they were hearing the name of Rameez as one of the two candidates for the prestigious position but nothing was confirmed as yet.
The source said initially the names of Mani and Asad Ali Khan, a senior bureaucrat had been mentioned as the two candidates for the chairmanship but now apparently the PM had decided to go for a former captain.
"Rameez appears to be the ideal candidate as he is well educated, well-versed, and has international contacts due to his long years as a commentator. He has also remained CEO of the board in the past and only left due to his time pressing commitments," the source noted.
Apparently Imran Khan, himself a former captain under whom Rameez played and was part of the 1992 World Cup, feels it is time a former player ran the cricket affairs in the country.
Another source said Ehan Mani had also expressed reluctance to continue for another term due to health issues.
The government and board have already appointed a retired judge, Azmat Sheikh as the election commissioner to conduct the election process for the chairman's post.
