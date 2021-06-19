PSL 2021: Shahnawaz, Sohaib lead Sultans to 80-run win over Qalandars
Qalandars, chasing 170, were bowled out for 89 in the 16th over
Shahnawaz Dhani’s remarkable figures of four for five and a quick-fire half-century from Sohaib Maqsood helped Multan Sultans to an emphatic 80-run win over Lahore Qalandars in the HBL PSL 6 at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Qalandars, in their chase of 170, were bundled out for 89 in the 16th over.
Shahnawaz, who recorded his career-best figures, accounted for Fakhar Zaman (13 off 15, one four), James Faulkner (22 off 11, one four and two sixes), Rashid Khan (two off five) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (two off three) in his 3.1 overs.
The right-arm pacer also became the leading wicket-taker in the HBL PSL 6 with 18 wickets at 14 runs per dismissal in eight matches.
Imran Khan picked three wickets for 24, while Blessing Muzarabani grabbed two for 26.
Earlier, after being put into bat by Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar, Sultans got off to a poor start as Shaheen dismissed in-form Shan Masood lbw on the first ball of the match. This was the third instance of the left-armer striking on the first ball of a PSL match.
After Shan’s departure, Sohaib joined Mohammad Rizwan and the pair added 45 off 30 balls before Rizwan fell to Haris for 15 off 20 (three fours).
Johnson Charles (10 off nine, one four) was next to go with scorecard reading 60 for three in the eighth over.
The pair of Sohaib and Rilee Rossouw got together and helped Sultans stage a comeback. The pair added 63 runs for the fourth-wicket and at one stage 200 looked on the cards for Sultans but the departure of Rossouw (29 off 24, five fours) in the 15th over and Sohaib (60 off 40, three fours and four sixes) in the 17th over dried up the runs for Sultans.
That the Sultans were able to cross 150-mark and post 169 for eight was because of belligerent batting from Sohail Tanvir, who scored an unbeaten 26 off nine balls, smashing three fours and two sixes.
The left-handed batsman struck two towering sixes and three fours in the last over of the innings bowled by Haris which went for 24 runs.
For Qalandars, Shaheen picked three wickets, while Faulkner took two wickets.
The victory took Sultans to second spot on the points table with 10 points from nine games (five wins, four defeats).
Qalandars, who suffered their fourth loss in a row, are down to fourth spot of the six-team table with ten points from ten matches (five wins, five defeats).
Brief scores:
Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 80 runs
Multan Sultans 169-8 in 20 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 60, Rilee Rossouw 29, Sohail Tanvir 26 not out; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-23, James Faulkner 2-30)
Lahore Qalandars 89 all out in 15.1 overs (James Faulkner 22; Shahnawaz Dhani 4-5, Imran Khan Snr 3-24, Blessing Muzarabani 2-26)
Player of the match: Shahnawaz Dhani (Multan Sultans)
Saturday's matches:
Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings
5pm UAE Time
Multan Sultans v Islamabad United
10pm UAE Time
