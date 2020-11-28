Pandya working on bowling return after sparkling in Sydney
I am looking at a long-term goal where I want to be 100% of my bowling capacity for the most important games, says Pandya
Hardik Pandya’s batting was a big positive for India in the first one-day international against Australia on Saturday and the erstwhile allrounder also had some good news about his bowling after the 66-run loss.
The 27-year-old top scored for the tourists with a confident 76-ball innings of 90 at Sydney Cricket Ground, hammering seven fours and four sixes to keep India in the contest deep into the match. A lower back injury required surgery after ending his 2019-20 season prematurely and Pandya has not bowled in a match since, leaving India short of a sixth option to take the ball for a few overs.
With World Twenty20 tournaments coming up in 2021 and 2022, as well as a 50-overs World Cup in 2023, India will need to fill the all-rounder role sooner rather than later and Pandya suggested he might yet be ready to fit the bill.
“It is a process,” Pandya said. “I am looking at a long-term goal where I want to be 100% of my bowling capacity for the most important games. The World Cups are coming. More crucial series are coming. Whenever it is required.
“I am thinking as a long-term plan, not short term where I exhaust myself. I can’t tell you exactly when I am going to bowl but ... in the nets, I am bowling.
“It is just that I am not game-ready ... It is all about confidence and the skill has to be at an international level.”
Pandya said having an allrounder was essential for the balance of any modern international team in limited overs cricket.
“It is always going to be difficult when you go with five bowlers,” he said.
“When someone is having an off day you don’t have someone to fulfil the quota. More than injury, the sixth bowler’s role is when someone among the five bowlers is having a bad day.”
-
Cricket
Kohli’s challenge on Sunday: Improve ODI...
Kohli, who has an impressive average of 59.14 in his ODI career, has... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Hamilton takes 98th career pole in Bahrain
The seven-time F1 champion looked in total control as he set a time... READ MORE
-
Football
Second World War bombs removed from AS Roma...
There were around 20 bombs which were uncovered during work to build... READ MORE
-
Football
Late penalty leaves Liverpool with draw at...
The defending champions still moved a point clear at the top of the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews