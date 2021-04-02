Pakistan survive last-over drama to beat South Africa

Faheem scored three runs off the last two balls to clinch a famous win for Pakistan

Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets in a dramatic first one-day international on Friday. Despite captain Babar Azam's fine hundred (103 off 104 balls), Pakistan, chasing 274, still needed three runs off the final over with four wickets in hand.

Andile Phehlukwayo then removed Shadab Khan in the first ball of the last over before bowling three dot balls to Faheem Ashraf.

But Faheem scored three runs off the last two balls to clinch a famous win for Pakistan.

Earlier, Rassie van der Dussen hit a maiden international century and enabled South Africa to recover from a shaky start.

Van der Dussen made 123 not out in a South African total of 273 for six after the hosts were sent in to bat on a pitch which Van der Dussen described as “sticky and two-paced”.

South Africa were struggling at 55 for four before Van der Dussen and David Miller (50) revived the innings with a fourth-wicket stand of 116. He and Andile Phehlukwayo (29) then added 64 for the sixth wicket.

Van der Dussen, 32, had been dismissed three times in the nineties - twice in one-day internationals and once in a Test match - since making his debut two seasons ago.

Van der Dussen took 80 balls to reach his fifty but lifted the tempo of his innings to finish with ten fours and two sixes off 134 balls.

Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock got South Africa off to a promising start before three wickets fell in two overs as 34 for no wicket became 43 for three after 7.5 overs, with a fourth wicket falling in the 15th over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed both openers in the seventh over, with the wickets interspersed by a no-ball and a hooked six by Markram off the ensuing free hit.

Afridi finished with two for 61, while fellow fast bowler Haris Rauf took two for 72.