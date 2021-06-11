New Zealand's Conway keeps England at bay again

Devon Conway’s superb start to his New Zealand career continued with an unbeaten fifty on the second day of the second and final Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday.

At tea, New Zealand were 130-1 in reply to England’s first-innings 303, a deficit of 173 runs.

Left-handed opener Conway, fresh from his stunning debut 200 in the drawn first Test at Lord’s last week, was 78 not out.

Meanwhile Will Young, one of a remarkable six changes to the team, was unbeaten on 40.

The pair had so far added an unbroken 115 after stand-in captain Tom Latham fell lbw to Stuart Broad for six before lunch.

Broad’s 519th Test wicket saw him draw level with former West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh as he moved into joint sixth in the all-time list.

The England paceman then thought he had dismissed Conway for 22 when the South Africa-born batsman edged low to Zak Crawley in the slips.

But with on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough having made a soft signal of ‘not out’ as he requested a review, replay official Michael Gough felt there was insufficient evidence for him to overturn that call.

Young, in for injured New Zealand captain and star batsman Kane Williamson, should certainly have been out for seven when he edged fast bowler Olly Stone.

England captain Joe Root, however, dropped a seemingly comfortable, waist-high, chance at first slip despite getting both hands to the ball.

The unruffled Conway, again driving well through the offside, completed an 85-ball fifty including eight fours.

Earlier, tailender Mark Wood’s entertaining 41 helped England pass 300 as Dan Lawrence, was left stranded in sight of a maiden Test century on 81 not out.

The recalled Trent Boult led New Zealand’s attack with 4-85 from 29 overs.

England, who had been 175-6, resumed on their overnight 258-7.