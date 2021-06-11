Humbled to lead my country: Shikhar Dhawan
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named Dhawan’s deputy
Handed responsibility to lead the Indian team on the Sri Lanka tour, opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday said he feels humbled after being appointed captain of the national side.
India will play three ODIs and as many T20s in Colombo starting July 13. The selectors picked a bunch of fresh faces for the Sri Lanka series on Thursday as the main team is in the UK for the World Test Championship final and five Tests against England.
“Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country. Thank you for all your wishes,” tweeted Dhawan.
The 35-year-old has played 34 Tests, 145 ODIs and 65 T20s.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named Dhawan’s deputy.
Five players have received their maiden India call up for the series including K Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaekwad and Chetan Sakariya
-
Cricket
Humbled to lead my country: Shikhar Dhawan
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named Dhawan’s deputy READ MORE
-
Cricket
Rajasthan Royals owner leads Covid-19 fundraiser...
The aim of the event is to raise funds for Covid related initiatives READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australia's Warner, Stoinis pull out of The...
The launch of the inaugural edition was postponed last year due to... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Hundred experience will boost Indian women's...
The inaugural edition of the 100-ball competition begins in London on ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Covid jab for those with expired...
Any type of formal identification, even if expired, can be used to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan Budget 2021-2022: Live updates
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents PTI govt's FY2021-22 budget READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How UAE green pass works for tourists
Tourists can register for Al Hosn with their Unified Identity Number... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Nine countries from where passengers can't...
Emirates and Etihad Airways have suspended flights between the UAE... READ MORE
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version