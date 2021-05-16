- EVENTS
Jofra Archer's participation in NZ Test series in doubt after elbow injury resurfaces
Salisbury said England and Wales Cricket (ECB) board will have to provide any further information on Archer’s injury
Sussex coach Ian Salisbury said that pacer Jofra Archer’s sore elbow stopped the England pacer from bowling against Kent in the County Championship match on Saturday.
Archer made a comeback on Thursday as he played his first-class match for Sussex since September 2018. However, the England pacer didn’t bowl in the game on Saturday having picked up the ball a day before.
“I think there was some confusion over the state of his elbow. Ben thought he was going to bowl but his elbow’s sore and so he couldn’t bowl,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Salisbury as saying.
“Regarding any other information about his elbow, it’s the ECB’s job to answer that. If he’s sore today, he’s not going to bowl tomorrow,” he added.
When inquired as to why Archer was on the field if he wasn’t fit, the Sussex coach said, “both Archer and Brown were desperate to win games for Sussex. Ben’s disappointment stems from the fact that one of his premier bowlers wasn’t available and we’re desperate to win this game against our local rivals.”
Archer had suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series.
The ECB’s medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact his availability. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand in March.
Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out from the ODI series and the first half of the IPL.
The England pacer then made a return to competitive cricket as he played in the ongoing County match against Sussex. He also bowled five overs and picked up a wicket against Kent.
England and New Zealand are slated to lock horns in a two-match Test series, which gets underway on June 2.
