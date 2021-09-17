IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums

Limited number of fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the matches in UAE

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume in UAE on September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the first match.

The resumption of the world’s biggest T20 league will also see the return of cricket fans to the UAE stadiums for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Limited number of fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the matches at the three stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

With limited number of seats available for fans at the three stadiums, those wanting to catch the action live have to pay Dh 200 for most matches in Dubai and Sharjah.

The minimum price for a ticket has been fixed at Dh 200 at the Sharjah Stadium, especially for the big matches involving the top teams.

Meanwhile, tickets will be lot cheaper in Abu Dhabi which will host eight matches when the IPL resumes.

Compared to Dubai and Sharjah, fans in Abu Dhabi can watch a game of IPL for just 60 dirhams.

The match tickets have already gone on sale on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net.

The authorities have put strict Covid-19 protocols in place for the return of fans to the stadiums in the IPL.

"As hosts, Emirates Cricket is delighted to welcome fans back to our stadia. This would not have been possible without the early actions and the ongoing efforts by the UAE authorities to dramatically reduce and manage the spread of Covid-19,” said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board.

“We have strict, approved protocols from the authorities of the Emirates in place to allow fans to watch the action live, including restricted and allocated seating and required Covid negative tests, which each stadium and their operations teams will be implementing and adhering to."

Meanwhile, Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket, said they are excited to be able to safely welcome back fans for the IPL.

“We’re excited to be hosting the VIVO Indian Premier League back in Abu Dhabi and absolutely thrilled to be able to safely welcome fans to the Zayed Cricket Stadium ahead of an action-packed start to the season that also includes the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and our third edition of the firecracker Abu Dhabi T10,” said Boucher.

“Cricket fans are extra special and we’ve missed having that unique noise and enthusiasm at our stadium over the last 18 months. Our enormous thanks to BCCI for their confidence in Abu Dhabi and to our local partners, spearheaded - as always - by the incredible team at Abu Dhabi Sports Council.”

PLEASE TAKE NOTE OF THE FOLLOWING SAFETY REGULATIONS:

The minimum age required is 16+

Requirements for Attendees 16+ years:

(All the requirements below are mandatory for entering)

Full vaccination is required

Proof of negative PCR COVID-19 Test Result valid for no more than 48 hours prior to entering the venue.

GREEN STATUS on the Al Hosn App

For attendees coming from other countries: A government-approved vaccination proof/card is required.

*NOTE* Attendees under the age of 16 are not permitted to enter the venue.

OTHER IMPORTANT REMINDERS:

For ease of scanning and entry purposes, organisers please request fans to download tickets onto mobile devices.

Organisers request fans to arrive well in advance of the match start time to allow the necessary entry checks to take place.

Face masks are mandatory for all attendees aged 3 and above.

Strict Covid-19 social distancing measures will be in place to ensure maximum customer safety.