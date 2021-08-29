IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore depart for Dubai
Two-time IPL runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have departed for Dubai from Bengaluru on Sunday ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. They become the sixth franchise to leave for the gulf country ahead of the start of the tournament on September 19.
The franchise posted pictures on social media before the team boarded the flight to Dubai. "The RCB family en route UAE! (aeroplane sign) (UAE flag). Bring on #IPL2021 (punch emoji). #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TravelDay," wrote the franchise.
Indian pacer Navdeep Saini tweeted a picture of him with his RCB teammates Devdutt Padikkal and Shubhang Hegde, captioning it 'back benchers'. Other members like Mohammed Azharuddeen and Sachin Baby shared their pictures from the flight.
The Indian players along with support staff and management underwent a six-day quarantine in Bengaluru from August 21. After landing in Dubai, the team will undergo another six days of quarantine before hitting the ground for training.
The franchise has signed Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera apart from Singapore's Tim David and England's George Garton as replacement players. With Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Finn Allen and Scott Kuggeleijn unavailable for the second leg of IPL 2021, the quartet was roped in as replacements by RCB.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will resume their campaign in IPL 2021 on September 20 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. They are currently at third place in the points table with five wins and two losses in seven matches.
