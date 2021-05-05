Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

IPL 2021: India to help move Australian players to Sri Lanka or Maldives, says Cricket Australia

Reuters/Melbourne
Filed on May 5, 2021
The Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and star Australian batsman Steve Smith. (BCC)

The IPL was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to the escalating Covid-19 health crisis in India


India’s cricket board (BCCI) will help to move Australia’s entire Indian Premier League cohort to the Maldives or Sri Lanka in coming days, Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said on Wednesday.

“So what we’re working to do and what the BCCI are working to do, and they’ve been incredibly cooperative, is working to move the entire cohort out of India,” Hockley told reporters in Sydney.

“That’s now narrowed down to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The BCCI are working through the final details of that at the moment and we expect that movement will happen in the next two to three days.”

The IPL was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to the escalating Covid-19 health crisis in India.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20151022&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=310229848&Ref=AR&profile=1051 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 