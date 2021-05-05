- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: India to help move Australian players to Sri Lanka or Maldives, says Cricket Australia
The IPL was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to the escalating Covid-19 health crisis in India
India’s cricket board (BCCI) will help to move Australia’s entire Indian Premier League cohort to the Maldives or Sri Lanka in coming days, Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said on Wednesday.
“So what we’re working to do and what the BCCI are working to do, and they’ve been incredibly cooperative, is working to move the entire cohort out of India,” Hockley told reporters in Sydney.
“That’s now narrowed down to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The BCCI are working through the final details of that at the moment and we expect that movement will happen in the next two to three days.”
The IPL was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to the escalating Covid-19 health crisis in India.
-
Football
Guardiola's Man City finally crack the Champions...
Man City have marched to the final by winning every knockout game... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Ex-Aussie Test cricketer kidnapped, four arrested
Kidnappers had allegedly been seeking a ransom. READ MORE
-
Football
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions...
City will face the winners of the second semifinal between Chelsea... READ MORE
-
Cricket
How IPL 2021 was stumped by Covid-19
Playing this season of the IPL in the UAE would have been safest... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full list of Dubai centres to get Pfizer,...
Step-by-step guide to booking your vaccine appointment READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE airlines reduce flights to Pakistan from May...
The Pakistan government will review its decision on reducing inbound... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Eid: Up to Dh100,000 fine for using fireworks
Parents told to prevent children from use of hazardous explosive... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India to take back illegal migrants to UK in new...
Britain, India look to deepen economic, cultural and other ties. READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies
5 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic