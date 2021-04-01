- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Hazlewood pulls out of IPL to refresh himself ahead of hectic international season
The right-armer follows compatriots Josh Philippe (RCB) and Mitchell Marsh (SRH) in withdrawing from the IPL
Australia and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has pulled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League to take a small break from cricket and keep himself fresh for the Ashes and the T20 World Cup later this year. Hazlewood was to depart with other Australia’s IPL-bound players and join CSK but decided to skip the cash-rich league, which will start on April 9 and go on till May 30, and spend time at home for the next two months.
The 30-year-old played three games for CSK in the IPL last season when the tournament was staged in the UAE in late 2020.
“It’s been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
“We’ve got a big winter ahead. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh (T20 tour) potentially thrown on the end of that. Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it’s a big 12 months.
“As it always is with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that,” he added.
The right-armer follows compatriots Josh Philippe (RCB) and Mitchell Marsh (SRH) in withdrawing from the IPL, while some other Australians may consider opting out also, according to the report.
Hazlewood has been under restrictions from July last year before leaving for England with Australia’s limited-overs team where he was in strict bio-secure lockdown before heading to the UAE for the IPL where again safety protocols were tight.
His return to Australia in November started with two weeks in hotel isolation in Adelaide before moving into the men’s international bubble along with the visiting Indians for the Test series.
The bubble with India ended in late January and Hazlewood was set to quarantine again having been named in Australia’s Test squad to travel to South Africa. But that tour was postponed due to safety reasons and he has since been representing New South Wales at domestic level.
With the pulling out of the IPL, Hazlewood is now available for the back end of the domestic season. He is expected to be available for NSW for the Sheffield Shield final if they qualify.
“I haven’t been bowling a great deal ... workloads are a bit too low … hopefully I can use the next two weeks to build up and if we’re in the Shield final I can play that,” the pacer said.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Most of the games this season will be...
Mumbai Indians has played two matches in this season so far, losing... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Have been told to enjoy my role, trying ...
CSK will next play against Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Dhoni has been the heartbeat of CSK,...
CSK registered their first win of the season as they defeated Punjab... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Mumbai need Rohit, De Kock in top form, ...
This year's competition is turning out to be the most closely-fought... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli