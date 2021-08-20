IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings train in Dubai
The official Twitter handle of CSK shared pictures from their practice session
After completing their six days of mandatory quarantine on arrival in UAE, Chennai Super Kings have started training for the second phase of the 14th Indian Premier League (IPL) at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.
Skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa along with other members of the team arrived in Dubai on August 13.
The official Twitter handle of CSK shared pictures from their practice session.
IPL 2021, which was postponed in May in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a mouth-watering clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Thirteen matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and eight in Abu Dhabi.
