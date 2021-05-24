Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

Azharuddin reunited with the bat he used to set a world record in his first three Tests

IANS/New Delhi
Filed on May 24, 2021
Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. (AFP file)

Azhar is the only player in history to have scored centuries in first three Test matches


Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was reunited with the bat he used to score three consecutive hundreds in his first three Test matches.

Azhar is the only player in history to have scored centuries in first three Test matches.

"With this bat, I made a world record of three consecutive hundreds in my first three tests against England in [19]84-85. In a season, I scored more than 800 runs with this very bat, chosen by my grandfather," Azharuddin said in a tweet along with images of him holding the bat.

The former right-handed batsman played 99 Test matches and captained India in 47 of those.

Azharuddin had made his debut in the third Test between India and England in December, 1984 in Kolkata under Sunil Gavaskar's captaincy.

He scored 110 in his first Test innings and followed that up with 48 in the first innings of the fourth Test in Chennai and then scored 105 in the second innings.

He then scored 122 in the fifth Test in Kanpur and then smashed an unbeaten 54 off 43 balls in second innings of the match. The third and fifth Tests were drawn while England won the fourth match.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/cricket/australia-clinch-all-four-titles-in-indoor-cricket-world-cup macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1051,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 