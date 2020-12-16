Abu Dhabi T10: Flower replaces Fleming as Delhi Bulls head coach

The team signed up former Zimbabwean captain Andy Flower as their new head coach for the fourth season of the popular T10 league

Delhi Bulls, a franchise cricket team in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, has appointed Andy Flower as their head coach for Season 4.

Flower replaces Stephen Fleming who had mixed fortunes in his two years as head coach. The Bulls management also announced appointments of Azhar Mahmood and James Foster as assistants to Flower.

The Bulls have also announced that their new signing, star West Indies all-rounder and ‘icon player’ Dwayne Bravo, will also be the team captain.

West Indies white-ball specialist Evin Lewis has also joined the team.

Meanwhile, key members of their squad from last season — West Indies batsman Sherfane Rutherford, US pacer Ali Khan, Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and Sri Lankan speedster Dushmantha Chameera — have been retained.

Flower, the greatest Zimbabwean cricketer to have ever played international cricket, was a prolific run-maker in Test and one-day formats.

After his retirement, Flower went on to become a successful coach winning some big trophies, including England’s Ashes victory in 2013.

Having also led the Maratha Arabians to victory in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league, the former wicketkeeper-batsman is now looking forward to the new challenge.

“I am excited to join this franchise. This is an exciting new format that has been well accepted by the players and fans alike. I had a great time in this tournament last year and I am looking to use that experience to help the Bulls achieve success,” Flower said.

“We have retained experienced players as well as young players who will play a big role in this team’s fortunes. But the aim now is to look towards the main draft to secure our primary targets and create a dynamic squad to play under Bravo.”

Meanwhile, Neelesh Bhatnagar, the owner of the Delhi Bulls, hopes Flower’s arrival will make the difference for his team

“While we thank Stephen Fleming for his contribution to the franchise, the time was right to change strategies and move in a new direction. The continued success of Flower could make all the difference this year, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him on board,” Bhatnagar said. “We have had some good players represent our franchise over the years, but we simply need to find the right rhythm and player combinations to win games. Andy will be visiting Abu Dhabi to participate in the draft, playing a significant role in choosing the right team.”

The eight-team tournament will get under way on January 28 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium which will host all the matches, including the final on February 6.