4th Test: India 171 runs ahead after classy Sharma century
England paceman Ollie Robinson on the third day at the Oval
Clinched with a six down the ground, Rohit Sharma's first overseas century swung the momentum of an oscillating fourth Test India's way despite a late double intervention by England paceman Ollie Robinson on the third day at the Oval.
Bad light disappointingly brought an early end to play on Saturday, with India closing on 270-3 and with a lead of 171 runs.
The tourists hauled themselves back in front — just about — on the back of 127 by Sharma, the classy right-handed opener whose shot-making all around the ground lit up a sometimes-gloomy day in south London.
The way he brought up three figures — with a cleanly struck, straight six off spinner Moeen Ali — was classic Sharma, ending his eight-year wait for a hundred outside India.
By that stage, India had turned the game on its head after starting the day on 43-0, trailing by 56 runs after England eked out a 99-run lead after the first innings.
However, just as it looked like England was being batted out of the game, Robinson was handed the new ball and he took two wickets in the first over with it.
Ending a second-wicket partnership of 153 runs, Sharma was early on a loosener from Robinson, top-edging a pull straight to Chris Woakes at long leg.
That was from the first delivery with the new ball. Off the sixth, Cheteshwar Pujara got an inside edge off a much more incisive delivery and it careered off his thigh pad and was caught by Ali at gully.
Given not out on the field, a review confirmed the inside edge and the atmosphere immediately changed inside the Oval.
That left India on 237-3 and with two new batsmen in the middle. The game was back on.
Virat Kohli (22) and Ravindra Jadeja (9), who was again sent in up the order, held firm and put on 33 for the fourth wicket until bad light forced England to bowl only spin, or go off.
After an over each of Joe Root and Ali, Root had enough and put the ball in the hands of Woakes, a seamer — automatically resulting in the players walking off the field with about an hour left to play.
They didn't return.
India has the edge but a couple of early wickets on the fourth day will change that.
The series is locked at 1-1 with one more test to come, at Old Trafford starting next week.
Things couldn't be closer.
Scoreboard
India 1st Innings 191 (S Thakur 57, V Kohli 50; C Woakes 4-55, O Robinson 3-38)
England 1st innings 290 (O Pope 81, C Woakes 50; U Yadav 3-76)
India 2nd Innings (overnight: 43-0)
R. Sharma c Woakes b Robinson 127
KL Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 46
C. Pujara c Moeen b Robinson 61
V. Kohli not out 22
R. Jadeja not out 9
Extras (lb3, nb2) 5
Total (3 wkts, 92 overs, 409 mins) 270
To bat: A Rahane, R Pant, S Thakur, U Yadav, J Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Fall of wickets: 1-83 (Rahul), 2-236 (Sharma), 3-237 (Pujara)
Bowling: Anderson 23-8-49-1; Robinson 21-4-67-2 (1nb); Woakes 19-5-43-0 (1nb); Overton 10-0-38-0; Moeen 15-0-63-0; Root 4-1-7-0
England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
Match position: India lead by 171 runs with seven second-innings wickets standing
Toss: England
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)
TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
