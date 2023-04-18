Watch: UAE astronaut shares beautiful video of Makkah, Madinah sparkling on Ramadan night, captured from ISS

Sultan AlNeyadi has shared many jaw-dropping images and videos from space since he reached the ISS in March

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 9:34 AM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has been captivating the rest of us on Earth with jaw-dropping images from his 6-month home aboard the International Space Station, ever since he blasted off into space in March.

AlNeyadi posted a beautiful video on Twitter yesterday, taken from the orbiting laboratory. It shows three cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sparkling in the night - Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah.

As AlNeyadi pans the camera over Madinah he says, "This is Madinah, the city to which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) immigrated with his beloved people." The surprisingly clear image shows the twinkling lights of the city and its many roads.

The camera then moves to show Jeddah.

"This is the city of Jeddah, often referred to as the Bride of the Red Sea," AlNeyadi says.

He then moves the camera to show Makkah. "... the holy city of Makkah, where the message of Islam took root with the Prophet (PBUH)." He then points out the light from the Masjid Al Haram in the centre of the city, which can be seen shining bright in the video, even from space.

AlNeyadi calls the sight 'fascinating'. "They are shining like stars, and it is one of the most beautiful views I have ever seen."

At the end of the video he says, "I salute you from space during this passing over the Red Sea, Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah."

