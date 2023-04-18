Watch: UAE astronaut shares beautiful video of Makkah, Madinah sparkling on Ramadan night, captured from ISS

Sultan AlNeyadi calls it 'a great honour' and a symbol of his commitment to the journey
UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has been captivating the rest of us on Earth with jaw-dropping images from his 6-month home aboard the International Space Station, ever since he blasted off into space in March.
AlNeyadi posted a beautiful video on Twitter yesterday, taken from the orbiting laboratory. It shows three cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sparkling in the night - Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah.
As AlNeyadi pans the camera over Madinah he says, "This is Madinah, the city to which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) immigrated with his beloved people." The surprisingly clear image shows the twinkling lights of the city and its many roads.
The camera then moves to show Jeddah.
"This is the city of Jeddah, often referred to as the Bride of the Red Sea," AlNeyadi says.
He then moves the camera to show Makkah. "... the holy city of Makkah, where the message of Islam took root with the Prophet (PBUH)." He then points out the light from the Masjid Al Haram in the centre of the city, which can be seen shining bright in the video, even from space.
AlNeyadi calls the sight 'fascinating'. "They are shining like stars, and it is one of the most beautiful views I have ever seen."
At the end of the video he says, "I salute you from space during this passing over the Red Sea, Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah."
ALSO READ:
Sultan AlNeyadi calls it 'a great honour' and a symbol of his commitment to the journey
The galaxies date from 300 to 500 million years after the Big Bang more than 13 billion years ago, when the universe was just two percent of its current age
The Emirati has been keeping his promise that he will stay in touch: Through his tweets and constant interactions with people on Earth — particularly the youth — he shares a wealth of knowledge about life in space
The company listed assets of about $243 million and total debt at $153.5 million as of September 30
They will not land or even go into lunar orbit, but rather fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth
He will be the point of contact between the ground team and ISS crew during real-time operations for Mission 69
The precious resource is also used to create clean air by separating oxygen from hydrogen
Made from over 3,000 observations produced by the orbiter's EXI instrument, the Mars Map will be available to the public in English and Arabic