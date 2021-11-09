UAE: Mega deals announced for 11:11 sales; discounts up to 90%

Additional benefits for shoppers using credit cards of certain banks

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 2:16 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 2:18 PM

Several e-commerce players in the UAE have announced 11:11 sales, introducing daily flash sales with price discounts of up to 90 per cent.

During the mega sale, consumers can enjoy good savings on best-selling smartphones and tablets with zero per cent monthly payment plans, crazy offers on home and kitchen products, and exclusive bundle deals across hundreds of products. In addition, parents looking to get their festive gifts early can watch out for huge price drops on scooters, remote control toys and playground equipment, as well as huge fashion savings on the latest winter collection and new season styles.

There will also be additional benefits for the shoppers using credit cards of certain banks during the mega sale.

Homegrown digital marketplace noon.com will start the 11:11 sale on November 10 and go on till November 12. With up to 80 per cent off site-wide, shoppers can also grab buy 1 get 1 free deals on fashion, beauty, watches and eyewear from major brands such as Hugo Boss, Nike, Lacoste, Ray-Ban, Tommy Hilfiger, and much more.

“November is our craziest month of the year, hosting our highly anticipated 11.11 sale and what’s set to be our biggest and boldest Yellow Friday Sale to date. Our teams have worked tirelessly to provide our customers across the region with an incredible range of deals and a world-class shopping experience, making this month truly unforgettable,” said Maya El Ayach of Noon.com.

E-commerce giant Amazon will also run 11:11 sales from November 10 to 12 but its Prime members get an early start, a day ahead of others. The shoppers are offered up to 30 per cent off on laptops and tablets and kitchen electronics among others.

Cartlow, a leading re-commerce platform in the UAE, will be hosting three mega sales this month. It will be launching an 11:11 sale, Pre-loved Friday sale and Cyber Monday sale, offering a substantial discount across a variety of products. Cartlow is also encouraging consumers to sell their items in exchange for the value that could be used against their new purchases during the sale period.

Cartlow’s 3-day 11:11 sale will run from November 10 to 12 will include limited offers across all products listed on its platform. Users can shop a wide variety of pre-owned, opened box and clearance items, from mobile phones, tablets, laptops to fragrances and watches.

On Pre-Loved Friday, also known as White Friday, will take place from the 22nd to the 28th of November, this promotion will include up to 90 per cent off on over 2,500 premium brands. Make sure to keep an eye out on the platform as mega offers are set to be launched daily.

For Cyber Monday, shoppers will be offered up to 80 per cent off on over 1,000 electronic brands on November 29.

It also offers a one-year warranty on most of its products, free shipping on orders over Dh200 and free returns.

“We recommend our customers to sell their device with us in exchange for value towards the item of their choice. This is the season of the year for customers to get their hands on their favourite products at massive discounts, and they will not find better prices on pre-loved items anywhere else,” said Mohammad Sleiman, founder and CEO at Cartlow.

