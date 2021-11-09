Driverless vehicles to be tested on UAE roads, says Sheikh Mohammed

The Ministry of Interior will submit a report on the test results

Photo: AFP

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 1:50 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 2:13 PM

You could see driverless cars zooming on UAE roads soon.

The UAE Cabinet has approved a request submitted by the Ministry of Interior to test autonomous vehicles on the country’s roads.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted that this will make the UAE the second country in the world to test driverless vehicles on roads.

The Ministry of Interior will submit a report on the test results to the UAE Cabinet.

ALSO READ:

“We are awaiting the report of the Ministry of Interior… to take the appropriate decision,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

This came after Sheikh Mohammed chaired a UAE Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai.