Driverless vehicles to be tested on UAE roads, says Sheikh Mohammed

Tesla shares dropped about six percent in after-market trades as investors learned the road ahead was not short.
Auto1 year ago
You could see driverless cars zooming on UAE roads soon.
The UAE Cabinet has approved a request submitted by the Ministry of Interior to test autonomous vehicles on the country’s roads.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted that this will make the UAE the second country in the world to test driverless vehicles on roads.
The Ministry of Interior will submit a report on the test results to the UAE Cabinet.
ALSO READ:
“We are awaiting the report of the Ministry of Interior… to take the appropriate decision,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
This came after Sheikh Mohammed chaired a UAE Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Tesla shares dropped about six percent in after-market trades as investors learned the road ahead was not short.
Auto1 year ago
The announcement builds on work the companies have been doing jointly on electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles
Auto1 year ago
Fiat Chrysler says driving on electricity is a big attraction for many buyers who want to travel quietly and without pollution
Auto1 year ago
Generating, trading power could help US EV maker lower running costs of its cars at a time rival automakers are churning out new electric models
Auto1 year ago
To date, more than 40 million US vehicles equipped with 60 million defective Takata air bags have been recalled because the inflators can explode when deployed.
Auto1 year ago
The move is a direct response to companies such as Volkswagen and Tesla muscling in with suppliers with whom Hyundai had worked for decades.
Auto1 year ago
The radar-based system "provides depth perception and can 'see' through soft materials, such as a blanket covering a child in a child restraint".
Auto1 year ago
Xilinx's chip will provide the processing power for the camera images, the companies said.
Auto1 year ago