Sheikh Mohamed receives calls from presidents of Russia and Colombia

Weddings can be conducted during the period
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received phone calls from Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, wherein they offered condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.
During the call, Putin congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his appointment as UAE President, saying he is looking forward to expanding cooperation between the nations.
President Márquez likewise congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his presidential appointment, stressing his country's willingness to enhance cooperation with the UAE across all fields.
For his part, Sheikh Mohamed thanked the two leaders for their sincere feelings, wishing their countries more development and prosperity
Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Friday
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed thanks leaders for their wishes for UAE and its people
A meet was held at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi today
Macron will travel to the Emirates on Sunday, according to a statement by his administration
The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced an official mourning period of 40 days
They all prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the late President peace in paradise
King Abdullah expressed his deepest sympathies
