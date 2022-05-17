Sheikh Mohamed receives calls from presidents of Russia and Colombia

Leaders offer condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa

By Wam Published: Tue 17 May 2022, 11:48 PM Last updated: Tue 17 May 2022, 11:52 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received phone calls from Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, wherein they offered condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

During the call, Putin congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his appointment as UAE President, saying he is looking forward to expanding cooperation between the nations.

President Márquez likewise congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his presidential appointment, stressing his country's willingness to enhance cooperation with the UAE across all fields.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed thanked the two leaders for their sincere feelings, wishing their countries more development and prosperity