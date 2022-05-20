Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone calls from presidents of Ghana, Gabon

The country has rapidly achieved progress and occupied a prominent stature in the areas of infrastructure and housing
Sheikh Khalifa3 days ago
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received two phone calls from Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba, wherein they offered condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.
During the calls, the two presidents extended their sincere condolences to Sheikh Mohamed, noting the global humanitarian role of the late UAE President.
They also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as UAE President, wishing him success in leading the country to more progress and prosperity, and expressed their willingness to enhance joint cooperation and partnerships between their countries and the Emirates under his leadership.
ALSO READ:
For his part, Sheikh Mohamed thanked the two leaders for their sincere feelings, wishing their countries more development and prosperity.
The country has rapidly achieved progress and occupied a prominent stature in the areas of infrastructure and housing
Sheikh Khalifa3 days ago
They will reopen on Tuesday, May 17
Sheikh Khalifa3 days ago
High-powered delegation to meet new President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
Sheikh Khalifa3 days ago
The ADFD contributed to positioning the UAE as the world’s largest donor of development aid
Sheikh Khalifa4 days ago
Weddings can be conducted during the period
Sheikh Khalifa4 days ago
Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Friday
Sheikh Khalifa4 days ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed thanks leaders for their wishes for UAE and its people
Sheikh Khalifa4 days ago
A meet was held at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi today
Sheikh Khalifa5 days ago