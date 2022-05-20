Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone calls from presidents of Ghana, Gabon

The leaders offered condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa

By Wam Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 6:53 AM Last updated: Fri 20 May 2022, 7:04 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received two phone calls from Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba, wherein they offered condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

During the calls, the two presidents extended their sincere condolences to Sheikh Mohamed, noting the global humanitarian role of the late UAE President.

They also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as UAE President, wishing him success in leading the country to more progress and prosperity, and expressed their willingness to enhance joint cooperation and partnerships between their countries and the Emirates under his leadership.

ALSO READ:

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed thanked the two leaders for their sincere feelings, wishing their countries more development and prosperity.