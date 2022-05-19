UAE President orders provision of Dh35 million urgent humanitarian aid to Somalia

Initiative aims to help meet the needs of people in various developmental areas

File photo

By Wam Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 6:29 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of Dh35 million of urgent humanitarian aid to Somalia to support its developmental efforts.

The directives of Sheikh Mohamed to provide this assistance come within the framework of the fraternal relations between the two countries confirms the UAE's keenness to support friendly countries, and its efforts to develop its bilateral relations with Somalia.

The initiative aims to help meet the needs of the Somali people in various developmental areas, in an effort to improve their living conditions and enhance their government's capacity to deal with the humanitarian challenges.