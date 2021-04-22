Innate artist

Aara Dembla has had a flair for art since she was born, and now confidently exhibits her art to the public

Aara Dembla is a renowned artist in the Dubai scene. The kicker? She's only five years old. Dembla is a girl who knows exactly what she wants. She definitely has a mind of her own, which has also helped her explore and experiment without boundaries. Even though she is so young, she has a full plan visualised in her mind on how she wants her final piece to be. But most importantly, Dembla loves to experiment and learn new techniques.

Her introduction to the art world

Her love for colours, an inquisitive nature to try, touch, experiment with different materials, and primarily creating loving and colourful cards for her mum, led Dembla towards Art. Since she was as little as three she would pick up seashells to add stickers on them, leaves or flowers from the floor to paint and dry them, or pour water and smudge the colours on a paper to experiment and create something. For Dembla, art is her way of expressing every emotion, and she also loves to sing and paint.

Her role models

Dembla is inspired by her teacher, Leena Kewlani from Artezaar.com and looks up to her grandmother who is also an artist.

What she likes to paint

Dembla loves experimenting with colours and textures. From blot painting, smudge art, swiping colours and creating artwork from that, mixing colours with gems, stencil cutouts and making colourful cards with messages inside for her family.

Right now, she is experimenting with blot painting with wipers, rollers and different shapes, whilst adding in crafted hearts and flowers and even names within the artwork. Dembla has started participating in exhibitions organised by Artezaar.com and is loving the experience of speaking about her work to all the guests.

Her future hopes

The answer keeps changing. Today it's an artist, tomorrow a singer, then the next day it's back to wanting to be an artist. For a child, every single day is a new day and the possibilities are endless.

Instagram: @aara.dembla

- Leena Kewlani is the founder of Artezaar.com