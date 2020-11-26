Go Beyond basics

Beyond, a new luxury fashion brand by Emirati entrepreneur Khulood Al Nakhi, is a Prêt-à-Porter label with an assortment of contemporary, stylish modest wear that boasts femininity, elegance and delicacy.

Borrowing shapes and colours inspired by patterns of nature, the brand's creative direction looks to make garments chic yet playful, with a touch of sophistication. The collections, both suitable for casual and formal occasions, are composed of rich fabrics manufactured in Italy and France, carefully selected to cater to the tastes of the region. From luxurious artisan-made silk to satin, the fabrics are a result of innovative weaving techniques and creative processes. Through the brand's unique translucent looks and modish embellishments, customers will be presented with unique pieces.



Beyond's latest collection, Infinite, is one-of-a-kind assortment of gowns inspired by the eternity symbol. The infinity curve endlessly depicts perfection, empowerment, and mystery, a representation of modern women today, keeping in line with the brand's vision, mission and values.



Beyond's previous collections, Shell and Floral, provided a new take on current trends. The Shell Collection is inspired by the elements of the ocean, capturing the soul of primary underwater patterns of corals, seashells and waves, perpendicular or oblique to the direction of the fabric, giving the dresses new dimensions of beauty. The Floral Collection is inspired by the timeless beauty of flowers. Flora is the principal source of influence for the pieces which features designs inspired entirely by flowers. Each design is handmade locally, within the UAE, reinforcing the brand's commitment to providing empowering experiences.



Khulood Al Nakhi, owner of the fashion label, also created a limited-edition piece for all the women of the UAE on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day. The limited-edition Abaya is made of the finest Italian multi-colored chiffon and is inspired by how the Emirati woman took over the modern world, working in different fields, and making her one of the nation's pillars.



Beyond the shopper's imagination, all collections within the brand are made with meticulous attention to what the modern woman needs and wants, permitting freedom and movement. A comfortable and relaxed style with a sense of luxury, Beyond aims to provide elegant ready-to-wear designs carefully created for the woman of today and is designed for the modern-day woman looking to go beyond the boundaries of traditional modest-wear.



