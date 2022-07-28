Restaurant Review: L’amo Bistro del Mare

Iftar by the beach here promises to be an appetizing treat, courtesy of its vast buffet offering and the refreshing sea breeze
Yachts parked by calm, blue waters, and lazy, sunny afternoons. No, this is not Italy, but the city of luxury Dubai. Among the reflecting buildings of the city, enjoy a waterside meal while you laze your afternoon away at L’amo Bistro del Mare. Located at Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, they offer Italy’s finest delicacies, presented in the most appeasing way. As a summer special, they have released an all-new summer menu made from seafood caught and imported directly from Sicily, Galicia, and the Mediterranean Sea.
For starters, we had their Polpo Arrosto Di Porto Santo Spirito Con Crema Di Patate, which consists of roasted octopus, potato cream and taggiasca olives. The long name might confuse guests, but the exotic experience is definitely worth a try. For the main course, their Risotto Al Funghi Di Stagione and Branzino All Griglia are the bestsellers, from which we had the risotto. Always a safe and classic choice to go with, this simple-yet-delicious dish is light on the stomach and addictive in taste, as it leaves you wanting for more. Lastly, to top off the meal, we dove into their Gelato Artigianale Al Pistacchio dessert made from a scoop of homemade pistachio ice cream and sour cherry topping. This dessert is a cooling breeze after the heavy dishes of the day.
All in all, with its cooling summer setting and unique food tries, L’amo Bistro del Mare is worth a visit.
