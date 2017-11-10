UAE

Visa-free entry for Filipinos to South Korean city

Indonesians and Vietnamese travellers can also apply

By Web Report

Published: Fri 10 Nov 2017, 3:45 PM

Last updated: Fri 10 Nov 2017, 10:04 PM

For a limited time only, Filipinos can enjoy visa-free travel to one of the most popular destinations in Asia.
According to Yonhap news agency, Filipinos will be able to travel to South Korea without a visa until April 2018. The privilege also extends to other nationalities such as Indonesians and Vietnamese travellers. However, there is one catch - it's only limited to one city in South Korea.
The new visa rules were made in light of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. It is the first Winter Games hosted by the country.
Yonhap news said: 'As part of a broader effort to boost the tourism industry, the government said Friday it will temporarily allow tourists from three Southeast Asian countries -- Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines -- to enter the country without a visa.
Under this plan, tourists in groups from the three countries will be allowed to come to the host city of Pyeongchang until April 2018 if they enter through the regional Yangyang airport.'
Currently, there are no direct flights from Dubai to Yangyang International Airport.


