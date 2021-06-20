Watch: Saudi forces destroy Houthi explosive-laden drones

A video released by the Saudi Press Agency demonstrates the precise nature with which targets were destroyed.

Saudi Arabian forces on Saturday destroyed a total of 17 armed drones launched at the Kingdom by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

In it, one can see the booby-trapped drones appearing in the forces' field of vision and being locked in their crosshairs before being shot down.

The post published by the state news agency stated that the explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthis were aimed at civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia.

The UAE has strongly condemned the attacks. In a statement, it stated that the recurrent terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflects its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.