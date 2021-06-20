Watch: Saudi forces destroy Houthi explosive-laden drones
Saudi Arabian forces on Saturday destroyed a total of 17 armed drones launched at the Kingdom by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
A video released by the Saudi Press Agency demonstrates the precise nature with which targets were destroyed.
In it, one can see the booby-trapped drones appearing in the forces' field of vision and being locked in their crosshairs before being shot down.
#| .#_ pic.twitter.com/Ae5pMMeByd— (@SPAregions) June 19, 2021
The post published by the state news agency stated that the explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthis were aimed at civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia.
The UAE has strongly condemned the attacks. In a statement, it stated that the recurrent terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflects its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.
