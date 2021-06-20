Saudi air defences intercept 17 Houthi armed drones
The coalition said two drones were fired at Khamis Mushait while eight drones were fired towards the south of the kingdom.
Saudi Arabian air defences late on Saturday destroyed six armed drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement towards the kingdom, bringing the total it intercepted during the day to 17, state TV cited the Saudi-led coalition as saying.
The Houthi military spokesman had said earlier in the day on Twitter that one drone was launched at a military base in Khamis Mushait.
The coalition said two further drones were fired at Khamis Mushait while eight drones were fired towards the south of the kingdom, one of which was aimed towards the city of Najran, according to state TV. All of these were intercepted.
The Houthis have frequently targeted Khamis Mushait and other Saudi cities along the frontier.
-
MENA
Saudi air defences intercept 17 Houthi armed...
The coalition said two drones were fired at Khamis Mushait while... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Oman imposes new night-time movement ban
The decision goes into effect from tomorrow, June 20. READ MORE
-
MENA
Student dies during Quran recitation in Saudi...
She passed away while reading to her teacher from the Holy Book. READ MORE
-
MENA
Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran presidential race by...
Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Orf said 28.6 million Iranians... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Third wave 'definitely underway' in UK
The highest number of cases of the Delta variant is among 16-25 year-... READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi air defences intercept 17 Houthi armed...
The coalition said two drones were fired at Khamis Mushait while... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stranded expats jubilant as Dubai eases travel...
Residents express immense happiness after Dubai updated rules for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE suspends entry for travellers from 3...
The new restrictions will go into effect from Monday, June 21. READ MORE