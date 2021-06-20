Saudi air defences intercept 17 Houthi armed drones

The coalition said two drones were fired at Khamis Mushait while eight drones were fired towards the south of the kingdom.

Saudi Arabian air defences late on Saturday destroyed six armed drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement towards the kingdom, bringing the total it intercepted during the day to 17, state TV cited the Saudi-led coalition as saying.

The Houthi military spokesman had said earlier in the day on Twitter that one drone was launched at a military base in Khamis Mushait.

The coalition said two further drones were fired at Khamis Mushait while eight drones were fired towards the south of the kingdom, one of which was aimed towards the city of Najran, according to state TV. All of these were intercepted.

The Houthis have frequently targeted Khamis Mushait and other Saudi cities along the frontier.