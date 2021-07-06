Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light
First responders found two dead and two injured.
Two people were killed and two others injured in a horrific traffic accident in Saudi Arabia's Mahayil Asir Governorate on Monday morning.
The driver of a truck loaded with barrels lost control at the traffic signal, which led to a violent collision with several vehicles that were stopped at the traffic light.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Aseer Province revealed that it had responded to a traffic accident at Al Dirs signal in Mahayel on Monday.
#VIDEO: Two people were killed and two others injured in a horrific traffic accident in Mahayil Asir governorate in the southern Asir region on Monday.https://t.co/wyLzdQbmdLpic.twitter.com/w0hPfd3Vw6— Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) July 5, 2021
Official spokesman Ahmed Al-Almai said that the operations room received a report of a collision at 09:38 in the morning.
Al-Almai stated that three ambulance teams from the Red Crescent were dispatched to the scene of the accident to find two dead and two injured (of which one was serious and the other moderate).
The victims were transferred to Mahayel General Hospital by ambulance teams.
According to Okaz, initial investigations have suggested the cause of the accident was a malfunction in the truck's brakes.
