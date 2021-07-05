Dubai: Al Rashidiya records highest accident rate

No deaths due to tyres bursting during the summer period.

Authorities in Dubai have said the highest road accident rate in the emirate was recorded in Al Rashidiya area.

Among roads, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road recorded the highest percentage of accidents and light vehicles accounted for most of the accidents, a top police officer has said.

Major-General Mohammad Saif Al Zafin, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, said that sudden deviation without indicators was the leading cause of road accidents in Dubai, while other causes were not leaving enough distance between vehicles and inattentive driving.

The Dubai Traffic Department said it is making efforts to achieve the strategy of the Ministry of Interior to enhance security and safety on the roads.

Officials revealed that in terms of most deaths caused in road accidents, Pakistani drivers accounted for 40.6 per cent fatalities, while Indian expat drivers caused 18.8 per cent fatalities, followed by Emiratis with a rate of 16.8 per cent.

The ministry’s goal is to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users. The death index stood at 3 deaths per 100,000 residents this year, while there were 31 deaths in the summer of 2020 and 33 deaths during 2019. The department recorded zero deaths due to tyres bursting during the summer period.

The revelations came during the launch ceremony of the fourth unified traffic awareness campaign for the year 2021. Under the slogan “Safe Traffic Summer” as part of the traffic sector’s initiatives to improve road safety, the campaign aims at educating community members about bad driving practices that result in deaths, injuries and loss of property.

The campaign, which will continue during the three summer months, will focus on spreading awareness on the importance of periodic vehicle maintenance and ensuring the validity of tyres and brakes. The heat during summer negatively affects the performance of tyres and vehicles, due to which drivers must regularly maintain their vehicles and keep in mind inspection dates and tyre-expiry rates, especially before embarking on long trips.

He said that the campaign is part of a series of several campaigns being launched by the Ministry of Interior.

