UAE's first female traffic investigators to recreate road crashes, identify accident causes

Dubai Police has qualified the UAE's first female officers in the field of traffic investigation and accident reconstruction.

Lieutenant Kholoud Obaid Shirok and Lieutenant Fatima Ahmed Abdullah work in the Inspection Experts Department of the Dubai Police Traffic Accidents Department and will deal with investigating accident reports.

The two police officers will be responsible for directing traffic patrols to accident sites and collecting the necessary data, as well as creating drawings and reconstructing accidents, in order to prepare the final report that explains the circumstances that led to the accident.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic, confirmed that Dubai Police is currently working on qualifying the women to be certified experts in this field, through local and international specialised training.

He added that empowering women in this field is in line with the authority's keenness to achieve leadership and excellence in performance, as well as optimal investment in police resources.

Lieutenant Kholoud Obaid Shirok said that, due to the absence of female traffic investigators, it was necessary to break into this field.

She said they received the necessary training through specialised courses and by learning from experts in the field, and that she feels proud of the tasks entrusted to her at Dubai Police, which primarily serve the community and the country.

For her part, Lieutenant Fatima Ahmed Abdullah said that her love for revealing mysterious matters motivated her to choose this field. She looks forward to the challenge of demystifying large and complex accidents, especially those with conflicting statements.

The aim is to help the traffic investigation have the final say in clarifying the truth, through the use of technical and mathematical tools and processes that reveal how the accident happened.