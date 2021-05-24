- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs on Mideast trip to solidify ceasefire
"Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our commitment to Israel’s security," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left on Monday for a Middle East trip aimed at consolidating the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a modest objective as Washington expresses a commitment to advancing a two-state solution.
Blinken heads first to Jerusalem, less than a week after both sides agreed to halt 11 days of bombardment that killed over 200 Palestinians in the ongoing conflict’s worst escalation in years.
“Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our commitment to Israel’s security,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.
“He will continue our administration’s efforts to rebuild ties to, and support for, the Palestinian people and leaders, after years of neglect.”
Blinken’s trip, in addition to meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, will take him to Cairo for consultations with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and then to Amman to speak with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.
“We’re really focused primarily on ensuring that the ceasefire sticks, and taking tangible steps to advance the quality of people’s lives, advance their freedom, advance their security and advance their prosperity,” a senior State Department official told journalists.
“We believe that, in the immediate term, that’s what’s feasible, and that’s what’s important,” the official added.
In a tweet, Blinken said the trip would aim to support “efforts to solidify a ceasefire”.
“The United States has engaged in intensive diplomacy to bring an end to the hostilities and reduce tensions,” he added.
The United Nations says more than half of those killed, the overwhelming majority in Israeli air strikes, were civilians.
Washington has spoken up on helping Palestinians recover, to the extent possible, following the fighting.
Biden, in his statement, said part of Blinken’s trip would involve working on “the coordinated international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas, and on reducing the risk of further conflict in the coming months.”
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, said on Sunday the reconstruction needed to go hand in hand with efforts to create “a different political environment.”
“We need to have a genuine focus on human development,” on proper access to education, jobs and livelihoods, he said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Visas for stranded expats to be extended...
The decision applies to both residence permits and visit visas. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Bahrain suspends entry from 'Red List'...
10-day quarantine for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals. READ MORE
-
MENA
Gaza truce: UAE hopes ceasefire is durable
UAE had earlier stressed that it has been gravely concerned by the... READ MORE
-
MENA
Man calls cops for help after sealing himself in...
Authorities have opened an investigation to understand the... READ MORE
-
News
No way to cheat Grade 10 CBSE results: UAE schools
Schools have until June 30 to submit their Grade 10 students’... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: 49.1°C at one end; hail, heavy...
In Fujairah, some locals were seen scooping up ice as hail fell. READ MORE
-
News
UAE expert reveals tremor causes, why you needn't ...
The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer jabs for UAE kids: Schools start...
At the GEMS Education network, more than 42,000 students are eligible ... READ MORE
News
UAQ royal Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed passes away