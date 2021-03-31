- EVENTS
Saudi Arabia to give Yemeni government $422 million worth of fuel
Petroleum products intended for power stations and to support public services.
Saudi Arabia will grant $422 million worth of petroleum products to Yemen’s internationally recognised government for power stations and to support public services as the country grapples with a fuel shortage, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.
It said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz informed Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi of the grant under the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program in a telephone call.
Fuel shortages have knocked out water pumps, generators in hospitals and disrupted aid supplies in Yemen, where 80 per cent of the population need help.
Last week Hadi’s government said it had approved entry of some fuel ships to Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, which is controlled by the Houthi movement.
