Man wrongfully jailed for nearly 2 years receives 800,000 riyals as compensation
He spent 19 months in prison for a criminal case in which he was later proved innocent.
A Saudi citizen has received a sizeable financial compensation after spending more than a year and a half in prison by mistake.
According to Okaz newspaper, the Court of Appeal in the city of Jeddah upheld a decision issued by the Criminal Court to grant the man an amount of 800,000 Saudi riyals in compensation.
The Saudi man received this compensation after spending 19 months in prison for a criminal case in which he was later proved innocent.
The court's decision indicated that the compensation was offered for damages suffered by the man as a result of the wrongful imprisonment.
