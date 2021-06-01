- EVENTS
Dubai: Financial dispute behind man stabbing compatriot to death in supermarket
The Sudanese man confessed to his crimes during Dubai Police’s interrogation.
A Sudanese man who was apprehended on Friday confessed that he had stabbed a compatriot to death over a financial dispute.
The 38-year-old’s confession was heard by the court after came to light during Dubai Police’s interrogation. According to Brigadier Tariq Tahlak, Director of Naif Police Station, the man was arrested by a police patrol team at about 2pm.
Officers Abdullah Al Hosani and Abdullah Noor Al-Din noticed a gathering of people near a grocery store in the Fareej Al-Marar area.
Upon arriving on the scene, they discovered an Arab national brandishing two knives hysterically in the middle of the crowd. The man had just stabbed a compatriot multiple times and was threatening to attack anyone who tried to approach him.
"The officers reacted professionally to the incident and prevented the stabber from committing further assaults to anyone, as they swiftly surrounded, disarmed and tied him up while waiting for backup," Brig Dr Tahlak said.
Investigators and eyewitnesses confirmed that both the victim and the perpetrator had entered the store at the same time. The perpetrator stabbed the victim multiple times from behind when the victim had asked to leave urgently.
After the officers managed to subdue the perpetrator, paramedics who arrived on the crime scene were able to administer first aid to the victim; however, he succumbed to his injuries.
Brig Dr Tahlak affirmed that the perpetrator would have the necessary legal action taken against him by the Public Prosecution.
Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, praised Corporal Abdullah Al Hosani and police officer Abdullah Noor Al Din for the way they handled the case and nabbed the murderer.
