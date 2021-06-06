Man walks on railway tracks, gets hit by high-speed train
The 453-kilometre-long Haramain railway line is designed for a top speed of 299 kmph.
A man died in Saudi Arabia after being hit by a high-speed train.
According to Arab News, the unidentified man was walking on the train tracks of the Haramain Train about 4km from Makkah station when the train hit him.
DON'T MISS:
>> Watch: Man lies on train tracks in viral TikTok stunt
>> Video: Man 'out-races' speeding train to save child in India
The Saudi Spanish Project Co, which operates the train, said that the incident took place at 9:05 am, and expressed sorrow over the loss of life.
Apologising for the delay in operations the incident caused, the company urged citizens to stay away from the railway tracks for their own safety.
Authorities are investigating the incident and the train resumed its services after undertaking all the necessary legal measures.
The 453-kilometre-long Haramain railway line is designed for a top speed of 299 kmph. It links the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and was opened to the public in 2018.
-
MENA
Man walks on railway tracks, gets hit by high-...
The 453-kilometre-long Haramain railway line is designed for a top... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Two mosques shut for two weeks in...
Mosques that failed to adhere to the measures were temporarily closed. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bahrain closes 4 mosques for violating Covid...
The decision was taken after infected cases had been detected among... READ MORE
-
MENA
Egypt sends building equipment to begin Gaza...
Dozens of bulldozers, cranes and trucks flying Egyptian flags lined... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE approves new green pass protocol on Alhosn app
It defines six categories including fully vaccinated, second dose... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Women's prayer halls in Dubai mosques open from...
A circular issued in this regard mandates strict precautionary... READ MORE
-
News
Addicted to your smartphone? It may lead to...
It is a gradual build-up of damage to muscles, tendons and nerves... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India:...
Starting June 21, Covid-19 vaccine will be free for people above 18... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed