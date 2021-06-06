Man walks on railway tracks, gets hit by high-speed train

The 453-kilometre-long Haramain railway line is designed for a top speed of 299 kmph.

A man died in Saudi Arabia after being hit by a high-speed train.

According to Arab News, the unidentified man was walking on the train tracks of the Haramain Train about 4km from Makkah station when the train hit him.

The Saudi Spanish Project Co, which operates the train, said that the incident took place at 9:05 am, and expressed sorrow over the loss of life.

Apologising for the delay in operations the incident caused, the company urged citizens to stay away from the railway tracks for their own safety.

Authorities are investigating the incident and the train resumed its services after undertaking all the necessary legal measures.

The 453-kilometre-long Haramain railway line is designed for a top speed of 299 kmph. It links the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and was opened to the public in 2018.