Man calls cops for help after sealing himself in grave in failed suicide attempt

Authorities have opened an investigation to understand the circumstances that led to the incident.

A man who attempted suicide by burying himself in a grave in Tunisia had to call authorities to rescue him.

The man had apparently entered an open grave and sealed it on himself with pieces of cement. However, he then changed his mind and tried to get out, but could not.

After failing to get himself out, the man called authorities to ask for help.

The security teams moved to the cemetery and pulled out the young man, who appeared inebriated, out of the grave.

Tunisian authorities have said they've opened an investigation to understand the circumstances that led to the incident.