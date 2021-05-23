- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Viral video: 'Strange' marine life found on UAE beach, authorities clarify
These marine organisms play a key role in the food chain system
The marine organisms filmed by beachgoers in Umm Al Quwain are harmless and non-toxic molluscs.
Ibrahim Al-Jamali, the Director of the Marine Environment Research Centre, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said that the marine life belonged to the molluscs' species.
He told the Arabic daily Al Bayan that these species are of different sizes small, transparent, and pointed, they live in large areas of the seas, and they are one of the important organisms that make up the marine ecosystem.
They play an important role in the food chain system, where some marine organisms feed on them, while they feed on microorganisms and phytoplankton, and animals.
He pointed out that these types of organisms are harmless and non-toxic, and they can be seen in groups, and at different times. They appear seasonally, especially during summer, and they can be observed significantly near the coasts and beaches for a limited period. They happen to be in the seawater near beaches, can stick to floating objects, or people, and can sting.
-
Emergencies
Watch: 2-year-old who got lost on UAE mountain...
Locals teamed up with authorities for the operation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog affects visibility, police urge...
Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits while driving... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian worker commits suicide in Dubai
The company owner said the deceased had not shown up at work for... READ MORE
-
Education
Class 12 Board Exam: Final decision by government ...
A high-level meeting will be held discuss the proposals for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Two Covid shots effective against India variant:...
The first dose of both vaccines was 33% effective against symptomatic ... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: 24K gold price set to rise to Dh230 this...
Globally, the precious yellow metal can hit $1,930, as inflows into... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Cold weather in China kills 21 in ultramarathon,...
Hail, freezing rain and gales hit a mountainous section of the race,... READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: Operators face GCAA ban for...
Authority had earlier clarified that no more than eight passengers... READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1