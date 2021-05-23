Viral video: 'Strange' marine life found on UAE beach, authorities clarify

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 23, 2021 | Last updated on May 23, 2021 at 09.38 am

These marine organisms play a key role in the food chain system

The marine organisms filmed by beachgoers in Umm Al Quwain are harmless and non-toxic molluscs.

Ibrahim Al-Jamali, the Director of the Marine Environment Research Centre, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said that the marine life belonged to the molluscs' species.

He told the Arabic daily Al Bayan that these species are of different sizes small, transparent, and pointed, they live in large areas of the seas, and they are one of the important organisms that make up the marine ecosystem.

They play an important role in the food chain system, where some marine organisms feed on them, while they feed on microorganisms and phytoplankton, and animals.

He pointed out that these types of organisms are harmless and non-toxic, and they can be seen in groups, and at different times. They appear seasonally, especially during summer, and they can be observed significantly near the coasts and beaches for a limited period. They happen to be in the seawater near beaches, can stick to floating objects, or people, and can sting.