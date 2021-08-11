Israel foreign minister heads to Morocco for landmark visit
The North African country hosts the Arab world’s largest Jewish community of some 3,000 people.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid left for Morocco Wednesday on the first official visit since Rabat joined three other Arab countries in normalising ties last year.
“Taking off for a historic visit to Morocco!” Lapid wrote on Twitter, posting a photograph of the El Al airline departures screen.
August 11, 2021
Israel and Morocco normalised ties last year after then US president Donald Trump recognised Morocco’s contested sovereignty in Western Sahara.
Lapid is scheduled to open a diplomatic office in Rabat and hold talks with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.
He is also expected to visit the Beth-El synagogue in Casablanca on his two-day visit, the Israeli foreign ministry said.
They are the remnant of a once much larger community. Some 700,000 Jews of Moroccan descent now live in Israel.
Lapid’s visit to Rabat follows a June trip to the United Arab Emirates, where he inaugurated the new Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi.
It comes just days before Israel is due to require all travellers returning from Morocco to quarantine following a review of the risks of Covid-19 infection.
