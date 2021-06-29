News
UAE-Israel ties get a boost with Foreign Minister Lapid's visit

Michal Michelle Divon (Anchor and Host)/Dubai
Filed on June 29, 2021

Photos: Yair Lapid/Twitter




Yair Lapid was received by UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh.


Nine months after the signing of the Abraham Accords, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid landed in the UAE for a historic visit, marking the first ever ministerial-led delegation to the country.

Lapid, who will later meet UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, began his visit with an official ceremony inaugurating the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on behalf of his new government, the Israeli Foreign Minister thanked all those who worked to make the Abraham Accords possible.

“Agreements are signed by leaders, but peace is made by people,” said Lapid.

UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura Al Kaabi spoke about UAE’s collaboration with Israel on AI, smart cities, health, Covid-19 response, trade, and tourism.

“It is essential that we prepare ourselves and our children toward a new world,” said Al Kaabi who closed her speech with a Hebrew greeting.

Lapid and Sheikh Abdullah are expected to sign a bilateral agreement on economic and trade cooperation.

On Wednesday, Lapid will inaugurate the Israeli consulate in Dubai and visit the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020.

michal@khaleejtimes.com

author

Michal Michelle Divon

An Israeli journalist and a TV host, Michal is working as a Senior Editor and Producer for Khaleej Times. She specializes in hosting live interviews, moderating panels, emceeing events, and producing video content across platforms.



