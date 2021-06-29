UAE-Israel ties get a boost with Foreign Minister Lapid's visit
Yair Lapid was received by UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh.
Nine months after the signing of the Abraham Accords, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid landed in the UAE for a historic visit, marking the first ever ministerial-led delegation to the country.
Lapid, who will later meet UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, began his visit with an official ceremony inaugurating the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) June 29, 2021
: . pic.twitter.com/sxVXPYcghQ
Speaking on behalf of his new government, the Israeli Foreign Minister thanked all those who worked to make the Abraham Accords possible.
“Agreements are signed by leaders, but peace is made by people,” said Lapid.
UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura Al Kaabi spoke about UAE’s collaboration with Israel on AI, smart cities, health, Covid-19 response, trade, and tourism.
“It is essential that we prepare ourselves and our children toward a new world,” said Al Kaabi who closed her speech with a Hebrew greeting.
Lapid and Sheikh Abdullah are expected to sign a bilateral agreement on economic and trade cooperation.
On Wednesday, Lapid will inaugurate the Israeli consulate in Dubai and visit the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020.
