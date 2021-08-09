Hijri New Year: Moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia; August 10 is first day of Muharram
Monday, August 9, is the last day of the month of Zul Hijjah.
The crescent of the new Islamic month was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening, observers in the Kingdom have said.
Therefore, Monday, August 9, is the last day of the month of Zul Hijjah.
Muharram 1 of the new Islamic year 1443 will begin on Tuesday, August 10.
The Moon was NOT sighted on Sunday Evening.— (@HaramainInfo) August 9, 2021
Therefore Tuesday will be the beginning of the new year 1443.
1st Muharram 1443 will correspond with Tuesday 10th August 2021
--------
Note: Monday 9th August 2021 is the 1st Muharram 1433 according to the Ummul Qura Calendar pic.twitter.com/Cd9fPaU9d3
The UAE will mark the Islamic New Year holiday on Thursday, August 12, in line with directives by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), making the next weekend a three-day break.
-
