Hijri New Year: Moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia; August 10 is first day of Muharram

Monday, August 9, is the last day of the month of Zul Hijjah.

The crescent of the new Islamic month was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening, observers in the Kingdom have said.

Therefore, Monday, August 9, is the last day of the month of Zul Hijjah.

Muharram 1 of the new Islamic year 1443 will begin on Tuesday, August 10.

The UAE will mark the Islamic New Year holiday on Thursday, August 12, in line with directives by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), making the next weekend a three-day break.