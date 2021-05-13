- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Hamas fires rocket at Israel's second airport near Eilat
Civil aviation authority diverts all incoming passenger flights headed for Tel Aviv to Ramon airport.
Hamas on Thursday said it fired a large rocket at Israel's Ramon airport near Eilat, where incoming passenger flights were diverted after waves of rocket launches towards the main airport near Tel Aviv.
A spokesman for Hamas' armed wing announced the launch of the 250 kilogram (550 pound) rocket and demanded that "all international airlines immediately halt their flights to any airports" in the Jewish state.
Hamas has fired over 1,600 rockets towards Israel since Monday, with the Israel military saying it struck Gaza targets over 600 times.
Earlier Thursday, Israel's civil aviation authority said it had diverted all incoming passenger flights headed for Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport to Ramon airport, as air raid warnings once more went off across Israel.
International carriers were meanwhile cancelling flights to Israel.
Spokespeople for United Airlines and American Airlines told AFP their flights from the US to Israel had been cancelled "through May 15".
In Gaza, 83 people were reported killed since Monday, with seven killed on the Israeli side.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian Covid strain found in 3 Mideast countries: ...
WHO bats for more studies to understand spread of the Indian variant... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel-Palestine tension: 'UAE holds key to de-...
The root cause of the conflict needs to be addressed to restore... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel-Palestinian conflict: All flights to Tel...
It said guidelines were in place for passenger planes to land at... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel diverts flight from Ben Gurion to southern ...
The El Al Israel Airlines flight 332 was en route to land at Ramon... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Elbow bumps replace hugs...
Most families and bachelors are celebrating at home without... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman ends night curfew, orders trading...
Shops and commercial activities will be banned from 8pm until 4am READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Want to buy a new car, show your parking...
Ahmedabad municipal corporation move aimed at discouraging people... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid UAE: 55,611 doses administered in 24 hours
The total number of doses administered in the country now stands at... READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers