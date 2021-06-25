Covid-19: Mosque closed in Bahrain after cases detected

The mosque has been shut for one week.

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has closed one mosque for one week in the Governorate of Muharraq after the National Medical Team for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) discovered positive cases there.

“The time will be used by the relevant teams to carry out the process of tracing contacts, sanitize the premises and ensure that all precautionary measures are taken.”, said the ministry

Bahrain has re-opened mosques for the five daily prayers, but insisted that worshippers comply with the health protocols and measures to ensure their safety.

Mosques that failed to adhere to the mandatory precautionary measures were temporarily closed.

The ministry warned that it would follow up on the implementation of the mandatory measures at mosques and intensify inspections to protect worshippers’ health and safety.