Covid-19: Bahrain temporarily closes four mosques for violating safety measures
The decision was taken after infected cases had been detected among worshippers.
The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has closed four mosques in Muharraq and the Southern governorates for two weeks for failure to comply with the precautionary measures and the established health protocols to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).
The decision was taken in coordination with the medical taskforce after infected cases had been detected among worshippers.
The mosques have been temporarily shut down to enable the dedicated teams to carry out the contact tracing and sanitisation process and make sure the precautionary measures are properly followed in the mosques.
The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments affirmed strict follow-up on implementation of the precautionary measures in mosques and intensification of inspection campaigns to protect the health and safety of worshippers.
