Saudi diplomatic mission in Kabul evacuated as Taliban seize palace
All members of the Kingdom's embassy arrive home safely.
Saudi Arabia has evacuated all members of its diplomatic mission in Kabul, as the Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital on Sunday, state news agency SPA said.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
"All members of the Kingdom's embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been evacuated, and they have arrived home," it said.
According to an AFP report, dozens of Taliban fighters have taken control of the presidential palace, declaring victory over the Afghan government in images broadcast on television.
“Our country has been liberated and the mujahideen are victorious in Afghanistan,” one militant told news channel Al Jazeera from the palace.
The fighters showed reporters their weapons in a tour of the building, seized after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
-
In The City
New podcast on the block: a shift in perspective...
Victims, survivors, and mourners discuss what happened on new audio... READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi diplomatic mission in Kabul evacuated as...
All members of the Kingdom's embassy arrive home safely. READ MORE
-
MENA
Lebanon's Hezbollah says it will import fuel from ...
The country is experiencing a severe fuel shortage. READ MORE
-
MENA
Lebanon fuel tank explosion kills 28, overwhelms...
President Michel Aoun ordered a probe into the blast. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban declare 'war is over' as president,...
Do not want to live in isolation and calling for peaceful... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Troops fire shots in air at Kabul airport as...
Thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Emirates suspends Kabul flights until further...
Flydubai has also suspended flights to Kabul. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul: US to send 1,000 troops to evacuate...
The United States - over the next 48 hours - will expand security... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE labour law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?