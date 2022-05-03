Watch: Residents wake up to early morning surprise before Eid prayers

Visitors at Yas Marina Circuit can enjoy 20% off on retail experiences
The Happiness Patrol surprised citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain, and Zafra with a happiness greeting card and wished them 'Eid Mubarak and Happy New Year.'
The patrol team from Abu Dhabi Police drove around the Emirate in the wee hours and left the greeting cards on residents' cars to surprise them in the morning when they went out to perform the Eid prayer.
This gesture from the Happiness Patrol shares the joy of the public on the auspicious occasion of Eid and wishes them health and safety.
The team is committed to safeguarding the people, protecting road users, caring for children, supervising different locations and fulfilling the aspirations of continued happiness in everyone's lives without accidents.
Abu Dhabi Police reaffirmed its honour to spread happiness and positivity in the community, assuring that citizens, residents and visitors have the right to feel safe in this country.
